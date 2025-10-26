Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks Cruise in Latest Rankings
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 4-1 SEC) continue making a statement in 2025 with the program navigating a hot start this fall.
In a matchup that generated significant buzz, the Rebels handled business in Norman after capturing a Week 9 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in a 34-26 win.
For Kiffin, the Ole Miss decision-maker tuned out the noise and had his program prepared for a challenge against the No. 13 ranked team in the land.
“I think it says a lot about them,” Kiffin said postgame. “Because when you have had something happen to you previously in a season, let alone seven days ago, and that same feeling comes back again. ‘Here we go, again. We’re ahead, alright, game’s kind of in our control. Oh way, now they’re scoring a lot easier. We’re not moving like we were.’
"Same Georgia feeling. Crowd started coming alive. Then, obviously, much different response by us.”
But the Rebels are tuning out the headlines with the program taking it one game at a time in Oxford despite a Top-10 ranking and their College Football Playoff chances increasing down the stretch.
“That’s not even in our language,” Kiffin said when asked how to avoid the outside noise. “Whether its right or wrong, I don’t talk to them about that and playoffs and where you’re ranked.
"Any of that stuff. I just don’t. That’s just my philosophy. Actually, I did when I was younger, and it’s been a lot of years now that I don’t talk to them that way. Because it’s just about staying in the process.”
On Sunday, the latest AP Top-25 Poll was revealed with Ole Miss moving up after a statement victory.
The AP Top-25 Poll: Week 10 Edition
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Indiana Hoosiers
3. Texas A&M Aggies
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
5. Georgia Bulldogs
6. Oregon Ducks
7. Ole Miss Rebels
8. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
9. Vanderbilt Commodores
10. Miami Hurricanes
The Ole Miss Rebels move up a spot to No. 7 in America after taking down the Sooners in Norman while Oklahoma tumbles in the rankings.
10. BYU Cougars [tied with Miami Hurricanes]
12. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
13. Texas Tech Red Raiders
14. Tennessee Volunteers
15. Virginia Cavaliers
16. Louisville Cardinals
17. Cinincinnati Bearcats
18. Oklahoma Sooners
19. Missouri Tigers
20. Texas Longhorns
21. Michigan Wolverines
22. Houston Cougars
23. USC Trojans
24. Utah Utes
25. Memphis Tigers
The Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Saturday night against the South Carolina Gamecocks with kickoff set for 6 p.m. CT in Oxford.
