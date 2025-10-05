Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Ole Miss Football Stays Put, Oregon Ducks Drop in Rankings
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels (5-0, 3-0 SEC) remain in headlines this week despite the program navigating an open date in Week 6.
The Rebels are off to a hot start to the season with an unblemished record through five weeks along with a statement win over Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Now, following the open date, Kiffin and his program continue looking to carry the momentum with the Rebels clicking on all cylinders.
“I’d probably keep playing but I don’t control that, so it is what it is,” Kiffin said of the open date. “We’re pretty healthy for this time of year, especially having already played three SEC games. So, we’re going to open up some competition up at some spots.
“I just finished our staff meeting and said, ‘Guys, I don’t want to be like a lot of teams do when they’re 5-0 and just think everything’s fine. There’s thing we need to improve on. We’re going to play better offenses here to come that are going to challenge us more.
"So, we’ve got to continue to get better at things and push our players more and work on things to get better instead of just feeling okay about where we’re at.”
The latest AP Top-25 Poll has been revealed with the Rebels staying put, but with a wild week of college football, there's been significant shakeup to the rankings.
The Updated AP Top-25 Poll:
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Miami Hurricanes
3. Oregon Ducks
4. Ole Miss Rebels
5. Texas A&M Aggies
6. Oklahoma Sooners
7. Indiana Hoosiers
8. Alabama Crimson Tide
9. Texas Tech Red Raiders
10. Georgia Bulldogs
Kiffin and Co. remain in the top-five following the open date with the Rebels gaining significant momentum as College Football Playoff contenders.
11. LSU Tigers
12. Tennessee Volunteers
13. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
14. Missouri Tigers
15. Michigan Wolverines
16. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
17. Illinois Fighting Illini
18. BYU Cougars
19. Virginia Cavaliers
20. Vanderbilt Commodores
21. Arizona State Sun Devils
22. Iowa State Cyclones
23. Memphis Tigers
24. USF Bulls
25. Florida State Seminoles
Lane Kiffin's Take: Work To Be Done in the 'Sip
"The message is we’ve got a lot of things to work on," Kiffin said this week. "Don’t listen to the outside noise about 5-0 and the ranking and all that.
"We’ve got a lot of things to work on. They’ve responded well. Very physical practices. We didn’t really need the bye, I didn’t feel like. We were in a good rhythm, but it is what it is.
