Was Jaxson Dart's Potential 'Unlocked' in Win vs. Oklahoma? | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses how Lane Kiffin through a simple game plan finally unlocked quarterback Jaxson Dart against a really good Oklahoma defense, especially in the second half when he took control and explosive plays organically became available. Now that offensive unit can exhale and quit pressing so much.
The game plan that unlocked Dart is the culmination of everything I have been talking about in from the Nick Saban Alabama Crimson Tide years. It will be all about not beating yourself, trusting the best defense in the SEC and letting your talent on offense make explosive plays when they become available, pressuring the opponent until they break. It's a roadmap for winning football in the last four games.
In our final segment of the day, we look at Ulysses Bentley IV and the weird personnel dilemmas that are facing Ole Miss eight games into the season.
WANT MORE OLE MISS SPORTS CONTENT?
https://joinsubtext.com/lockedonolemiss
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
ROY
Download Roy for iOS or Android and enter referral code LOCKED ON and you’ll automatically be entered into a sweepstakes to win $5,000 cash. Visit JoinRoy.com for additional details. No purchase necessary, void where prohibited. Get off the sidelines and into the NIL game with Roy.
ZBiotics Pre Alcohol
Go to zbiotics.com/LOCKEDONCOLLEGE to learn more and get 15% off your first order when you use LOCKEDONCOLLEGE at checkout. ZBiotics is backed with 100% money back guarantee so if you’re unsatisfied for any reason, they’ll refund your money, no questions asked.
PrizePicks
Download the PrizePicks app today and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE and get $50 instantly when you play $5! You don't even need to win to receive the $50 bonus, it's guaranteed! Prizepicks. Run Your Game.
https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/LOCKEDONCOLLEGE
These days every new potential hire can feel like a high stakes wager for your small business. That’s why LinkedIn Jobs helps find the right people for your team, faster and for free. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/LOCKEDONCOLLEGE. Terms and conditions apply.
Gametime
Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.
FanDuel
You can start the season with a big return on FanDuel. Place your first FIVE DOLLAR bet and you’ll get started with TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS in BONUS BETS - guaranteed ! Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
https://www.pickledstore.com/products/stuarts-cajun-dill-pickles-quart.html
CollegeCornerStore.com