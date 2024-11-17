WATCH: Former Ole Miss Football TE Kenny Yeboah Scores First NFL Touchdown
The Ole Miss Rebels have loads of past and present NFL talent, and former tight end Kenny Yeboah is no exception as he scored his first NFL touchdown on Sunday.
Yeboah was a Rebel for one season in 2020 where he appeared in eight games racking up 27 receptions for 524 yards and 6 touchdowns during his senior year.
Yeboah proceeded to go undrafted in the 2021 draft but signed with the New York Jets where he has stayed to this day.
In his first year in the league, he only recorded a stat in one game and appeared in four. In 2022, he did not record a stat in 10 games and only played in five contests the next season, recording stats in just two games.
Despite once again starting the season with a setback being on IR until Week 9, Yeboah has stayed determined, having a career-best three catches on the season in just three games, including his first NFL touchdown on Sunday against the Colts. You can view the scoring play below.
Yeboah’s touchdown grab came from an I-formation play fake where Aaron Rodgers slid out right finding Yeboah in the flat off a delayed release where he turned up field and found the end zone for the first time as a pro, at the same time giving the Jets a 24-16 lead.
Despite Yeboah’s first touchdown, the Jets would go on to lose the game in the final seconds, but Nov. 17, 2024 will be replayed inside the mind of the Rhode Island native as he pranced into the end zone for what he hopes is the first of many touchdowns.