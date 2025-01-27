WATCH: Former Ole Miss Rebel AJ Brown Hauls in Key TD Reception in NFC Title Game
The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the 2025 Super Bowl on Sunday evening, topping the Washington Commanders 55-23 at Lincoln Financial Field. Part of that high-scoring affair was thanks to former Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver AJ Brown.
The Eagles set an NFL playoff record with seven rushing touchdowns, but the team's other score came thanks to the hands of Brown who hauled in a four-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts. You can view the play below.
Brown finished Sunday as the team's leading receiver with six catches for 96 yards and this score. He averaged 16 yards per reception and had a longest catch of 31 yards while being targeted eight times, and this score put Philly up by two scores late in the first half.
The former Rebel has not been the primary focal point of the Eagles offense this season after Philadelphia acquired running back Saquon Barkley who had a big game in his own right on Sunday (15 carries, 118 yards, three touchdowns), but Brown did have enough production to put up his third-straight 1,000-yard campaign in 2024-25.
Across his three seasons with the Rebels (2016-18), Brown accumulated 2,984 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns, becoming a fan favorite after committing to the program out of Starkville (Miss.) High School.
Philadelphia has now punched its ticket to the Super Bowl and awaits the winner of the AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs that is being played on Sunday evening. Another former Rebel is suiting up in that game as tight end Dawson Knox hopes to put on a show for his Bills.