LOOK: Two Former Ole Miss Rebels Set to Play in NFL's Conference Championships
There were multiple former Ole Miss Rebels who represented their NFL franchises during the league's playoff schedule, but that list has dwindled to two players as conference championship weekend is upon us.
Ole Miss has one representative in the NFC Championship Game and one in the AFC. Vying for a shot at the NFC title is wide receiver AJ Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Dawson Knox of the Buffalo Bills is hoping to claim an AFC championship on Sunday.
Ole Miss recognized these two former players with a social media post on Sunday, one that you can view below.
Brown, who has been with the Eagles since he was traded from the Tennessee Titans prior to the 2022 season, racked up his third-consecutive 1,000-yard receiving campaign in 2024, hauling in 67 receptions for 1,079 yards and seven scores. Since joining Philly's roster, Brown has become one of the most vital targets in the team's offense, a trend of success that began during his time at Ole Miss.
Across his three seasons with the Rebels (2016-18), Brown accumulated 2,984 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns, becoming a fan favorite after committing to the program out of Starkville (Miss.) High School.
Knox has also become a very strong security option for quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense during his time in Buffalo (since 2019). The tight end has hauled in 22 receptions for 311 yards this season alongside a touchdown, and he finished his Ole Miss career with over 600 receiving yards while suiting up for the Rebels in the same span of years as Brown.
The NFC title game between Philadelphia and the Washington Commanders is set for 2 p.m. CT on FOX, and the AFC title between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will follow at 5:30 p.m. CT on CBS.