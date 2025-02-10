WATCH: Former Ole Miss Rebel AJ Brown Scores TD in First Half of Super Bowl Rout
The Philadelphia Eagles are dominating the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of Super Bowl 59, and former Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver AJ Brown is getting in on the fun.
After Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw his second interception of the half, the Eagles turned to Brown for another scoring opportunity, one that made the advantage 24-0 prior to halftime. The 12-yard connection between Jalen Hurts and Brown was Brown's second reception of the night.
You can view the play below.
Brown had a fourth-down conversion reception negated in the first quarter due to a questionable offensive pass interference penalty, so his first actual catch of the night came in the second quarter on a play that helped set up a successful 48-yard field goal for Philadelphia.
This marks Brown's second Super Bowl appearance in his career, and it comes at the conclusion of his third-consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season in the NFL, all of which have been with Philadelphia. In total, Brown has five 1,000-yard receiving seasons, two of which came earlier in his career with the Tennessee Titans.
Brown's collegiate career began when he arrived at Ole Miss in 2016. In his true freshman season, he only brought in 29 catches for just over 400 yards and two touchdowns, but this was only the beginning for Brown.
In his next two seasons, he racked up 1,252 and 1,320 yards, combining for 17 touchdown grabs over that time, being a bright spot on a 6-6 and 5-7 team that never saw the rankings.
Understandably, he is remembered as one of the top wide receivers in school history, and he is now putting his talents on display on the biggest stage in football. The remainder of Brown's Super Bowl appearance can be seen on FOX.