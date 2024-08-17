WATCH: Former Ole Miss WR Dayton Wade Shows Off Moves, Scores TD in NFL Preseason
The Ole Miss Rebels return a lot of talent from their 2023 wide receiver room this fall, but one name who departed for the professional realm this offseason is Dayton Wade.
Wade went unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he has since found a preseason home with the Baltimore Ravens. So far, it looks like he is making the most of his NFL opportunity.
The Ravens took on the Atlanta Falcons in a preseason game this weekend, and while the final score was only 13-12 in favor of Baltimore, one of those touchdowns belonged to Wade. You can view the video of the score below where Wade shakes a defender, hauls in a long pass and trots into the end zone during the third quarter.
Earlier during camp, Wade drew some high praise from Ravens wide receivers coach Greg Lewis who stated that some of the wideout's best skills were natural traits.
"[Wade has] quickness, confidence, and those are not really coachable," Lewis said. "He's a confident kid. Does a great job going out there and making plays, utilizing his speed. He has quickness where he understands how to get open. Quarterbacks love guys who can get open because it makes it easy for them to throw them the ball."
On this play in particular, it seems that Lewis was right. Wade used his quick feet to lose the defender assigned to him and become a clear target for quarterback Emory Jones on the 56-yard score.
Wade was an Ole Miss Rebel for two seasons (2022-23) after transferring to Oxford from Western Kentucky. In total, he earned five collegiate letters during his career, and while at Ole Miss, he accumulated over 1,100 receiving yards and seven touchdowns across the two campaigns.