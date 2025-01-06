WATCH: Former Ole Miss WR DK Metcalf Hauls in Impressive TD Reception for Seahawks
The Ole Miss Rebels have long boasted an elite wide receiver corps, and one of the founding members of that trend was Oxford native DK Metcalf. Now that Metcalf is in the National Football League, he is still making a name for himself as one of the sport's best.
On Sunday, Metcalf reeled in an impressive touchdown reception for his Seattle Seahawks that put them ahead of the Los Angeles Rams by two scores. You can view the play below.
Quarterback Geno Smith evaded some pressure from the Rams, stepped up in the pocket and found Metcalf in the back of the end zone. Metcalf's 6-foot-4, 235-pound frame makes him a dangerous target for Smith and the Seahawks as does his pure athleticism.
So far this season in Seattle, Metcalf has played in 14 games and hauled in 63 receptions for 939 yards and four scores. That yardage is enough to give him an average of over 14 yards per reception.
Metcalf's time in Oxford was impacted by injuries, but he accumulated over 1,000 receiving yards over three seasons with Ole Miss and hauled in 14 touchdown receptions. He was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Seattle, and he has been a Seahawk ever since while earning Pro Bowl berths in 2020 and 2023.
Metcalf was part of an elite receiving corps at Ole Miss that did not see much success as a team. He was joined by the likes of AJ Brown on the field of play, and Brown has been one of the most productive receivers in the NFL during his time with the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles while putting up three 1,000-yard receiving seasons in a row.
During Brown and Metcalf's tenure at Ole Miss, the Rebels were in the midst of NCAA sanctions and never made a bowl game. Still, their presence in Oxford likely helped establish a trend that has attracted other top receivers to Ole Miss, including names like Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins who are departing the program this offseason to pursue their own NFL dreams.