WATCH: Matt Corral Talks His Breakout Game, Ole Miss' Offense Ceiling and More

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral just has his best game as an Ole Miss Rebel.

Tearing up the Florida defense to a tune of 395 passing yards and three touchdowns, spearheading an Ole Miss attack that accumulated over 600 yards of total offense.

Afterwards, Corral talked to media about the ceiling of this offense, his best college game, Elijah Moore and more. See here for the full interview.

