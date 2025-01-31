WATCH: Ole Miss DL JJ Pegues Snags Interception in East-West Shrine Bowl
The Ole Miss Rebels had four players participate in this year's East-West Shrine Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and one name made his presence felt in the second half.
Rebels defensive lineman JJ Pegues may be known for disrupting rushing attacks and pressuring quarterbacks, but on Thursday night, he hauled in an interception for the East team in the Shrine Bowl. You can view the play below.
Pegues was tied up with an offensive lineman on the play, and he stuck his right hand out to secure the errant pass and put up a short return, producing a massive celebration for the East.
"Are we surprised that JJ Pegues has gotten it?" the commentators said on the play. "The two-way player? Soft hands, big fella."
Pegues is listed as a defensive lineman, but his athleticism has long been known in college football. A former tight end, the 6-foot-2, 325-pound player out of Oxford was a key component in Ole Miss' short-yardage rushing game this season, often being called upon to gain a yard or two to extend drives or reach the end zone.
Defensively, Pegues played a large role in Ole Miss' success this season. He finished the year with 42 total tackles (18 solo), 13.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, helping the Rebels secure their third 10-plus-win season in the last four years. He suited up in Oxford for three seasons as he transferred back home prior to the 2022 campaign after starting his college career at Auburn.