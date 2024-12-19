Why JJ Pegues Believes Ole Miss is 'Different' Than Other Football Programs
JJ Pegues began his college career with the Auburn Tigers, but Oxford has always been his home.
He eventually transferred to Ole Miss prior to the 2022 season, and he has quickly evolved into a leader for the Rebels program. That's why he and so many other players have chosen not to opt out of the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2.
Pegues was made available to the media earlier this week where he discussed his own personal reasons for choosing to suit up one last time for his home school.
"We all want to leave this place better than we found it," Pegues said. "Definitely, for me, just being from here, wearing the jersey one more time, representing Chucky Mullins and No. 38 is a big part of me. Being able to do that and honor him in so many ways speaks louder than anything."
Pegues was the winner of the annual Chucky Mullins Courage Award prior to this season, and he wears the No. 38 during home games in his honor. For road games, his No. 89 jersey is adorned with a 13 patch to honor the late Mullins.
For veterans like Pegues, there are many reasons that they have chosen to play in the Gator Bowl and not look ahead to their NFL prospects. At the root of it all is a belief that, even after falling short of the College Football Playoff, this is a strong group of players who began a historic journey before the 2024 campaign started.
"We've built something special here, started something special, and we just want to finish the right way," Pegues said. "Ole Miss has always been different, and the coaches here and the players here are built different. Just the mindset is built different. Us coming together, and we're not even talking to each other, and in the first team meeting, we see everybody here. That speaks volumes."
Pegues and multiple other players have stated that they believe the culture of the Ole Miss program is in a good place after the regular season, even after missing out on the preseason goal of reaching the playoff. That bodes well for the Rebels' hopes of earning their 10th win on Jan. 2 against Duke.
And for Pegues, there's the added motivation of winning a game for his hometown for the final time in his career.
Kickoff in the Gator Bowl is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.