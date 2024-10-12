WATCH: Ole Miss Football Releases Magnolia Bowl Hype Video Narrated by Eli Manning
What makes a rivalry? That was the question addressed in the Ole Miss Rebels' hype video this week ahead of their matchup against LSU.
Eli Manning is very familiar with rivalries. During his time quarterbacking the Rebels, he saw plenty of action against teams like LSU and Mississippi State, and once he went to the NFL with the New York Giants, he became accustomed to facing the Dallas Cowboys and other division foes.
Manning returned to his Rebel roots this week as he narrated the team's hype video before the annual Magnolia Bowl against the Tigers. You can view the video below.
Manning highlighted some of the "big names" and "bigger moments" that have made this rivalry a historic one, and he was part of some of those games during his time in Oxford. The Rebels took down LSU in Tiger Stadium in 2001 before the Tigers would go on to win the SEC Championship later in the year. Ole Miss also fell short in Manning's senior year against LSU in a loss that prevented the Rebels from reaching the SEC Championship Game.
"It's time for a new chapter in a storied game," Manning said in the video. "These moments are why you came here."
This year's Magnolia Bowl has a lot on the line. The winner of the game still feels pretty positively about its chances at a College Football Playoff berth, while the loser will have its second loss of the season and will have tons of work to do in order to reach the postseason field.
Kickoff on Saturday is set for 6:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.