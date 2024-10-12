Updated Injury Report: Ole Miss Football vs. LSU Tigers in Magnolia Bowl
The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels and No. 13 LSU Tigers kick off Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC in what should be an electric environment in Death Valley. We now know a few more details on which players might be available for this weekend's game.
The Rebels have had some struggles with the injury bug as DE Princely Umanmielen was out last week, and wide receiver Tre Harris also went down with an injury in the first half against South Carolina in Ole Miss' last action.
Will these players be available this week against LSU? You can view the updated SEC injury report that was released on Friday night below.
Five names stand out on this list: Pegues, Umanmielen, Moore, Jones, and Harris. Pegues is still listed as questionable as is Umanmielen, but running back Matt Jones has been downgraded to "out." The good news for the Rebels, however, is that Harris has been upgraded to "probable" as has safety Louis Moore.
Since Jones is out, does this mean that Ulysses Bentley IV (the presumed lead running back coming into the season) will see more touches this week? He has only carried the ball 16 times for 62 yards to far in 2024.
It's also huge for the Rebels that Harris is likely going to be available this week as he leads the team in receiving yards (885) and receiving touchdowns (five), and Ole Miss' offense seemed to slow down in the passing game after he departed the game against South Carolina.