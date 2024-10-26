WATCH: Ole Miss Regains Lead Over Oklahoma With Pair of Third Quarter Scores
The No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels have not played incredibly well on Saturday, and they trailed the unranked Oklahoma Sooners 14-10 at halftime as a result. It didn't take long in the third quarter, however, for the Rebels to jump back in front.
On Ole Miss' first drive of the second half (one that came after forcing an Oklahoma three-and-out), the Rebels worked down the field and completed the drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jaxson Dart to tight end Caden Prieskorn.
You can view the play below.
That made the score 16-14 in Ole Miss' favor after a missed PAT, but the Rebels were also able to work down the field on their next possession and punch it in from a yard out on the ground with JJ Pegues. That play was set up by a 34-yard pass from Dart to Jordan Watkins.
As of this writing, Ole Miss holds a 23-14 lead over the Sooners. You can follow along with in-game updates here.