Watch: Ole Miss Strength Coach Wilson Love Talks First Day of Voluntary Practice

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss strength and conditioning coach Wilson Love and his staff are the only coaches allowed to get their hands on players during voluntary workouts.

By NCAA regulations on voluntary workouts, no on-field coaches can interact with players. That leaves the strength and conditioning staff in charge for the next few weeks. (For more questions answered about the details of voluntary workouts, click here).

To say Love is excited to get back with these kids would be an understatement.

"It's an incredible feeling," Love said Monday, smiling through a mask-donned face. "You miss those guys for so long. You only get seven weeks with them in the winter. Just to finally get to see them and be around them is an incredible feeling. You really do love those guys and miss them so much, so it was incredible to see that."

For now, it'll be up to that strength and conditioning staff to get the players back to full-capacity by whenever official practices may start. 

That said, Love has used the past few months of off time to catch up and refine his craft. He says he challenged the staff each week to re-integrate themselves with new advances in the field. 

They studied not just strength and conditioning advances, but even things such as mindset training.

"It was almost a blessing in disguise," Love said. "You get to re-think things and question certain things you've done in the past. You get to read so much different material."

It should be known soon how long these workouts will just be voluntary and when they will shift to real practices. The NCAA is mulling a few proposals regarding how to expand the fall camp schedule to make up fro time missed from COVID-19 and spring ball. They will vote soon on proposals. 

