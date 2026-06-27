What Auburn Does Better Than Ole Miss And Why It Matters

Not every SEC game relies only on ability. Style, strengths, and performance will decide many of those games, and although Ole Miss has made a name for itself based on its offense, Auburn has several strengths that can play into the game against them.

And although they may not show up on highlight films, they can lead to football victories.

Auburn might not be a name many think of when it comes to 2020s SEC football, but nevertheless, they are still a scary team to face, especially late in the season, and Jordan-Hare Stadium is always a hard environment for any team.

Auburn defensive line

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) celebrates after making a goal line stand as Auburn Tigers take on San Jose State Spartans at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. San Jose State Spartans lead Auburn Tigers 10-7 at halftime. | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first place where Auburn holds the advantage is physical play at the line of scrimmage. On days when Auburn is at its best, this team develops a nasty downhill style of play. The defensive front of Auburn is designed in a way to be able to stop the run, crash the pocket, and harass the quarterback even without sending a pass rusher.

This approach becomes especially useful in games against Ole Miss because its offense works well off rhythm and explosive plays.

Auburn is also prone to taking a more balanced approach on offense. Whereas Ole Miss tries to exploit fast scoring plays via passing plays and quick offenses, Auburn is most effective when they have complete control over the tempo with rushing plays and passing plays out of play-action formations.

Longer drives allow the defense to get much-needed rest as well as limit offensive plays from the opposing team. For a team that likes to have a lot of possessions, this is already a weapon in itself.

Jordan-Hare Stadium is electric

Argentina takes on Iceland in a World Cup Friendly match at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Argentina defeated Iceland 3-0. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers are also fortunate to play at what is considered one of the scariest home venues in college football. Jordan-Hare Stadium has earned a reputation for creating upsets because of the crowd there, which makes it difficult for any team to communicate.

The noise created by the crowd leads to false starts, audible problems, and fast decisions on offense. Auburn held a World Cup friendly match, hosting Argentina versus Iceland, and fans from all over got to sexperience the SEC.

Special teams form another aspect of an intangible asset. Auburn has always been strong in field positioning, good kickers, and solid coverage. Even though these plays may be unnoticed compared to the excitement of offense, in close games within the SEC, it is sometimes the little yardage gained that makes the difference.

Why do these advantages matter?

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Beating a strong offensive team does not depend on matching them in terms of scoring; it is all about limiting possessions, making sure you win on third down, maintaining superior field position, and getting your opponents to play in a way that is contrary to their comfort zone. That is where the strengths of Auburn lie – in making games tougher and less predictable.

However, Ole Miss will forever remain a formidable team on account of their offensive capabilities, although games of football usually come down to the basics. If Auburn is able to control the lines, take care of the ball, and make use of their field position, then many of the strengths that the Rebels have will not matter much at all.

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