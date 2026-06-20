What if Trinidad Chambliss is Better Than Anyone Expects?

The Ole Miss Rebels' ceiling increased quite a bit when quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was cleared for one final year of college football.

The 6'1" quarterback burst onto the scene a season ago, helping lead Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff Semifinal. He threw for nearly 4,000 passing yards with 22 touchdowns. He also ran for over 500 yards and eight scores.

Chambliss has a high ceiling and could carry the Rebels back to the top of the SEC. But how far can he take his team?

Chambliss Could be a Heisman Contender in 2026

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is no doubt that the expectations are higher for Chambliss, but what if he shatters that and ascends to another level? Certainly, Rebels fans would welcome the next level to stardom, but it raises the capabilities of the entire team.

Chambliss has an opportunity to put his name amongst the all-time great quarterbacks at Ole Miss. With another great season, he could move into the top five in passing yards with the Rebels. It would be another chapter in the inspiring story of Chambliss, who wasn't even the starting quarterback at the start of last year.

Chambliss will have some talent around him to build a Heisman campaign. Running back Kewan Lacy returns after rushing for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns. Lacy will open up the offense and give his quarterback a chance to throw the ball down the field.

They also retain wide receiver Deuce Alexander, who finished third on the team in receiving yards (684) and a pair of touchdowns. Through the transfer portal, head coach Pete Golding brought in Syracuse wide receivers Darrell Gill Jr. and Johntay Cook.

There will be a new offensive coordinator calling the plays this year. John David Baker returns to the program after spending three seasons in Oxford. He'll aim to build a perfect game plan around Chambliss. He is the offense's identity, and they'll need to give him a chance to flourish.

Another key component of Chambliss' game last season was his low turnover rate. He threw just three interceptions against LSU, South Carolina, and Florida. That number will certainly keep the Rebels in a lot of games, and with a tough SEC schedule, there is a small margin for error.

If Chambliss is in fact a Heisman contender by the end of the season, Ole Miss should be in the hunt for an SEC title and a spot in the CFP. Lane Kiffin may have left, but that doesn't change the fact that Oxford has an elite quarterback, and he could have a special season that few Ole Miss signal callers have ever accomplished.

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