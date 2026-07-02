What Must Happen for Ole Miss to Reach the Playoff Again

In 2025, Ole Miss reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. While there was drama, emotion, and hardship, the Rebels reached the semifinals, beating Tulane (41-10) and Georgia (39-34) in the process.

Expectations are high going into the 2026 season, with a lot of production and key players returning; fans believe another run is possible. Returning to the playoffs won't be easy, but several key factors will determine whether the Rebels make it back.

Trinidad Chambliss Must Elevate the Offense

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Trinidad Chambliss was electric for the Rebels in 2025, but he must take the next step in this offense.

The Rebels lost many key playmakers to the NFL or the transfer portal this offseason. De'Zhaun Stribling, Harrison Wallace III, Cayden Lee, and Dae'Quan Wright all left Ole Miss. Players aren't the only difference in the offense; new play-caller and offensive coordinator John David Baker has joined the Ole Miss staff.

Chambliss will have to adapt to these changes but still grow in his second year with the program. He'll need to improve his efficiency and limit turnovers while maintaining a leadership role in the locker room. Trinidad will be responsible for making plays in the bigger games, and he'll need to separate himself as an elite quarterback.

Trinidad Chambliss is capable of doing all this and more, evidenced by his film last season, but nothing is set in stone.

The Defense Must Stay Elite

Pete Golding has done a great job at maintaining this defense as one of the nation's best. But for another CFP push, the unit can't take a step back and remain as one of the SEC's best.

The defensive chemistry continues to grow as the Rebels bring back many key starters. Players like Suntarine Perkins and Will Echoles will continue to lead this unit with a veteran presence that SEC defenses need to succeed.

After losing TJ Dottery and Princewill Umanmielen to the transfer portal, Ole Miss didn't panic and brought in quality starters to replace them. Such as Keaton Thomas (LB, Baylor), Jordan Renaud (DE, Alabama), and Blake Purchase (EDGE, Oregon) to help the front seven. The Rebels brought in Jay Crawford (CB, Auburn), Sharif Denson (CB, Florida), and Edwin Joseph (S, Florida State) to improve the secondary.

The new and improved unit will have to turn over the ball frequently, pressure the quarterback to force sacks or incompletions, and limit explosive plays from SEC offenses if they truly want to make noise as one of the SEC's best.

An overhauled defense for Ole Miss in 2026 is exactly what they need for another College Football Playoff berth.

Win The Big Games

Making the College Football Playoff isn't just about stacking wins; it's about beating other teams in the national conversation.

Ole Miss has the talent to compete with anyone, but it's up to the Rebels to capitalize on the opportunities. They play LSU (Sept. 19), at Texas (Oct. 24), Georgia (Nov. 7), and at Oklahoma (Nov. 14).

All key matchups for the Rebs, Ole Miss must win a majority of those four meetings. The Rebels will need to lock the Vaught and protect home field; major home losses could derail Ole Miss' playoff hopes.

Building a quality resume won't be easy for Ole Miss, but assuming they can, it could be enough to push them into College Football Playoff locks.

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