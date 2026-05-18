Breaking Down The Identity of the Ole Miss Defense Under Pete Golding

After serving as Ole Miss’ defensive coordinator, Pete Golding now takes over as head coach while continuing to shape the Rebels’ defensive identity entering the 2026 season.

The Rebels will look to continue improving defensively under new defensive coordinator Patrick Toney. Toney, a former NFL defensive backs coach, brings valuable experience and energy to an already loaded defensive coaching staff.

Known for his aggressive and versatile approach, Toney should fit naturally within Pete Golding’s defensive philosophy while helping develop Ole Miss’ secondary and overall defensive consistency heading into the 2026 season.

Toney and Golding bring true SEC experience together, as Toney has reviosuly worked for the University of Florida, while Golding has coached at Ole Miss and the University of Alabama as a defensive coordinator under the legendary Nick Saban

Patrick Toney and Pete Golding bring extensive SEC experience to Ole Miss’ coaching staff. Toney previously coached at the University of Florida, while Golding served as defensive coordinator at both Ole Miss and the University of Alabama under legendary head coach Nick Saban.

Ole Miss Continues Aggressive 4-2-5 Scheme with Multiple Three-Man Front Looks

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) strip sacks Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) in the fourth quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Golding will continue to call plays in 2026, so the Rebels will stick with an aggressive 4-2-5 defensive system built on speed, versatility, and pressure.

A 4-2-5 defense means Ole Miss typically lines up with four defensive linemen, two linebackers, and five defensive backs

Golding has run a 4-2-5 defensive system throughout his coaching stops at both Alabama and Ole Miss, bringing strong results at the highest level of college football. The scheme allows his defenses to stay fast and versatile while still maintaining enough physicality up front to compete in the SEC

Transfers Expected to Fit Within Golding’s Defensive Scheme

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels cornerback Antonio Kite (8) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Talyn Taylor (11) in the second quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

In this system, bringing in transfers like linebacker Blake Purchase from Oregon and defensive back Sharif Denson from Florida should help Ole Miss quickly adapt to Golding’s defensive scheme. Both players bring the kind of speed, athleticism, and physical traits needed to thrive in an aggressive 4-2-5 system.

In 2025, the defensive transfer additions had a strong impact, especially in the secondary and linebacker groups.

Expect the linebacker group to be the strength of this defensive identity in 2026, with Suntarine Perkins emerging as the senior captain and clear centerpiece of the unit.

Alongside him, transfers Blake Purchase from Oregon and Keaton Thomas from Baylor were major additions for Ole Miss and are expected to provide immediate impact in 2026

Pete Golding added a significant amount of talent through the transfer portal in 2026, giving Ole Miss a deeper and more versatile defensive roster heading into the season, with the potential to emerge as one of the SEC’s top-tier defenses.

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