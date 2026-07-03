The One Thing Trinidad Chambliss Must Do for Ole Miss to Contend

After winning his court case to be deemed eligible for the 2026 college football season, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss enters the year with extremely high expectations.

In 2025, Chambliss led the Ole Miss Rebels to the College Football Playoff, where they defeated Tulane and Georgia before falling to the Miami Hurricanes in the Fiesta Bowl.

Chambliss put up impressive numbers in 2025, throwing for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns while tossing just three interceptions all season. He also made an impact with his legs, rushing for 527 yards and eight touchdowns.

With former defensive coordinator Pete Golding now leading the program as head coach and another impressive transfer portal class in place, the Rebels enter the season as not only College Football Playoff contenders but national championship contenders as well.

Chambliss Must Click with New Additions

Sep 6, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (11) catches a pass during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and former offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. now at LSU, the offensive system will look slightly different under new offensive coordinator John David Baker.

Baker is very familiar with the style of play the Rebels have used over the years, as he ran the 15th-best offense at ECU. Before his time at ECU, Baker spent three years on the Ole Miss coaching staff, serving in multiple roles, including co-offensive coordinator from 2022 to 2023 and tight ends coach from 2021 to 2023.

Ole Miss enters a new era at wide receiver after losing a significant portion of its production to the NFL, including De’Zhaun Stribling, Harrison Wallace III, and tight end/receiver hybrid Dae’Quan Wright, forcing the Rebels to attack the transfer portal hard to replace the elite talent the Rebels had.

Golding and the Ole Miss staff did a strong job of adding new targets for Chambliss to throw to, landing five wide receivers through the transfer portal, including Darrell Gill Jr., JohnTay Cook, Horatio Fields, and Cameron Miller.

It is important for the new transfer portal receiver additions to mesh quickly with Chambliss, as the Rebels often rely on a heavy dose of short passes and quick timing routes that depend on strong chemistry between the quarterback and his receivers.

Chambliss is expected to be one of the Heisman favorites heading into the new season, as the Rebels quarterback currently holds the fourth-best odds to win the prestigious award according to FanDuel.

The Rebels will enter the 2026 season with arguably one of the best backfields in the country, led by star running back Kewan Lacy and Chambliss. Ole Miss will look to replicate the success it achieved the season prior.

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