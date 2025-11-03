What They Said: Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Football Remaining Focused After Week 10 Win
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 7 Ole Miss came out when the lights were bright Saturday night, with a statement 30-14 win over South Carolina at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. With the win, head coach Lane Kiffin is now 4-0 all-time vs. South Carolina.
Once the Rebels took the lead in the second quarter, they never looked back. Ole Miss had a season-high six sacks on the day. Offensively, the Rebels have yet to drop below 400 total yards in a game this season.
Hear what Lane Kiffin, Suntarine Perkins, Kewan Lacy, and Trinidad Chambliss had to say after the win.
"Alright, you know, a really good win. To win by 16 points in the SEC, it's a really good job by the team," Kiffin said. "I think that it's challenging every week in this conference. It's always been that way, but now more than ever. With scores tonight, it seems to be that way all the time. These guys took Alabama down to the wire and were ahead by eight by the end of last week, so they got some really elite defensive players.
"I thought our defense really showed up today. Afterwards, on the TV interview, I said I felt like our fans and our defense really showed up today. Our offense in the passing game really didn't, we had some really bad rhythm. I did think our offensive line did some good things. We know third downs were not good ...
"We ran great in the first half and threw okay, but in the third quarter, they really started playing a lot of man and focused on stopping the run. You have to beat them in the pass game when they do that. Trinidad [Chambliss] was a little off today, and when that happens, you need to run the ball really well and play good defense. So, you know, if you're plus 200 in rushing, 258 to 50, that's a really good job on both lines of scrimmage."
PERKINS STEPS UP
Linebacker Suntarine Perkins had a breakout performance Saturday, accounting for his first sack of the season, ending the day with a 1.5 total, to push him to 15.5 in his career.
"It feels really good," Perkins said. "Just be where your feet are and whenever your time comes make a play."
The Ole Miss defense came up big setting a season-low in total yards allowed (230) and rushing yards allowed (50); the fewest total yards allowed to an SEC opponent since Vanderbilt in 2023 (229) and the fewest rushing yards to an SEC opponent since the 2024 Egg Bowl (39).
"I feel like we've improved a lot," Perkins said. "We had six sacks today. I think that's the most sacks this season. Just like I said, coming in every week ready to work and just be where your feet are."
CAN'T CATCH LACY
Running back Kewan Lacy ran for a career-high 167 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries. Lacy has 13 rushing touchdowns this season, tying him for seventh on the Ole Miss single-season list all-time. Lacy's 54-yard run in the fourth quarter helped seal the win for the Rebels.
"My coaches always preach to make one defender miss and win your one-on-ones," Lacy said. "I saw my one-on-one and I won it. I saw grass, so I just got it to the endzone.
The Rebels offense accounted for 417 total yards for the day, with Lacy accounting for 174 of the yards on his own.
"Just trying to go 1-0 each week and continue keeping that mindset." Lacy said. "We go out there every week and try to learn from what we did wrong in previous drives or games. Instilling that is very important part."
ALL TEAM EFFORT
Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss finished the game with 159 passing yards passing and one score through the air, alongside 59 rushing yards and one TD on the ground.
"Yeah, I just couldn't click tonight with some of my receivers and some of the quarterback runs that we had," Chambliss said. "Just an off night for me, and I can't have that going forward, down the stretch of the season. I just have to be better, executing and just playing better ball.
The Ole Miss run game didn't disappoint Saturday. Ole Miss' 258 rushing yards are its most against an SEC opponent since rushing for 313 yards vs. LSU in 2023.
"Our rushing attack really helped me a lot tonight," Chambliss said. "When we have an explosive back like Kewan [Lacy], it takes pressure off me when you know you might be struggling like we were today. We popped that big run towards the fourth quarter, and that was huge.
"And it just helps a lot, to have a great back, and shout out to our o-line, making holes and blocking defenders and moving guys up front."
