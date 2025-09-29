What They Said: Lane Kiffin, Trinidad Chambliss Break Down Win Over the LSU Tigers
OXFORD, Miss. – The No.11 Ole Miss football team made a statement Saturday afternoon with a 24-19 win over No.4 LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels improve to 5-0 overall, 3-0 in SEC play.
The Rebels shut down the Tiger offense, allowing just 254 total yards; nearly 100 less yards than LSU's yearly average so far this season.
The Tigers converted only two of 11 third downs against a swarming Rebel defense.
LSU allowed just four touchdowns in its first four games, but gave up three touchdown drives of 69+ yards to the Rebels.
Hear what Lane Kiffin, Cayden Lee, Wydett Williams Jr. and Trinidad Chambliss had to say after the win.
"A lot of credit to LSU. That was a very competitive, exciting game to watch, even for people who weren't LSU or Ole Miss fans," Kiffin said. "Some stars really stepped up today.
"Their defense was exactly as advertised, loaded with talent and playmakers. I thought our guys made some really big calls on both sides of the ball. Pete [Golding] and Charlie [Weis Jr.] did a great job, and the players executed when it mattered.
"Statistically, I didn't expect it to be so one-sided … That tells me a lot of our guys are doing things right. Gaining nearly 500 yards against LSU's defense is no small feat, given the caliber of their players."
BIG STAGE, BIG PLAY
Defensive back Wyatt Williams Jr. came up big in one of the game's defining plays, with his first interception in an Ole miss uniform.
The turnover set the Rebels up with great field position and shifted the momentum in front of a packed Vaught-Hemingway stadium.
"I was just in the right spot at the right time," Williams said. "Really film and knowing tendencies. Just studying my keys and reading everything what was in front of me.
"It really hit home for me, being from Louisiana, just beating the home team. I grew up watching them. I'm just trying to live in the moment right now. It's an exciting feeling for sure."
Despite a few setbacks earlier in the season, the Rebel defense held firm, limiting LSU to just two third down conversion attempts.
The defensive depth was on full display, from Suntarine Perkins leading the tackle chart to Kam Franklin and Will Echoles creating pressure in the backfield.
"We knew we had to fix things after the Arkansas game and we wanted to do it right away," Williams said. "We have to execute later on in the season as well, especially against really good football teams like we played today. Just continuing to work on the miscues and learn like we did today.
BIG DAY LEE
The Ole Miss offense kept rolling with Chambliss leading the way at Quarterback, which included star receiver Cayden Lee. Lee put on a show in the big stage with four receptions for 70 yards including a touchdown.
"I feel like Trinidad [Chambliss] has just done a really amazing job." Lee said. "From the way he has just handled the offense.
"The meeting he has had with us personally, just getting us ready for these defenses, has us really dialed in, the film studies, and I feel like that is really showing on the field."
The Rebels offense so far this season has been unstoppable. Dae'Quan Wright along with Deuce Alexander both accounted for over 60 receiving yards, in addition to Lee's team high 70 receiving yards.
"I came back for another year, so being able to have the next play mentality has been the most important thing," Lee said. "It doesn't matter if you catch a touchdown or drop a pass. Whatever happens, the next play is the only play that matters.
FROM FERRIS STATE TO THE SEC
Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss shined in the Magnolia Bowl win over No. 4 LSU. Throwing for 23-for-39 for 314 yards, adding 71 rushing yards, and a passing touchdown.
"You know, great accomplishment, and today obviously beating No. 4 LSU, one of our rivals, it's like a dream come true," Chambliss said. "Great team win.
"The defense played amazingly. The offensive line gave me a great pocket, and our receivers just made plays. Our running backs, Logan Diggs and Kewan Lacey, just ran it in. It was a great win."
For the third game in a row, Chambliss passed for over 300 yards. He becomes the first Ole Miss quarterback to surpass 300 yards of total offense in each of his first three Ole Miss starts since Jordan Ta'amu in 2017.
"It is an amazing accomplishment, and I have to thank God for that one," Chambliss said. "He's been with me the whole time.
"I have to also thank Coach Kiffin and just the whole staff here at Ole Miss for giving me the opportunity to come here and showcase my skillset and showcase what I can do with great athletes and an amazing support staff. It's amazing and just a dream come true."
