What Would Make Trinidad Chambliss Even Better in His Final Ole Miss Season?

Trinidad Chambliss is now an SEC veteran quarterback, and his experience from last year will help him thrive in his final collegiate year.

He helped Ole Miss to the semifinal round in the Playoffs last season and, along the way, threw for almost 4,000 yards and had 30 total touchdowns.

Even after such a good year, Chambliss could still improve in the 2026 season. He’s going into this fall with more experience than he had last year, a new offensive coordinator, and he will be the week one starter.

The experience Chambliss gained last year

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss runs for a touchdown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If someone who has never heard of Chambliss watched his tape from last year, they would be shocked that he was in his first season at an SEC school.

Chambliss came into Oxford with the poise a senior quarterback would have. As soon as he got the chance to start in week three, he just took off.

The most important experiences he gained from last year were what it’s like to play on the road in the SEC, how to bounce back from a tough loss, and what it takes to succeed in the playoffs.

His first time playing on the road was at Georgia. Samford Stadium is one of the most hostile places to play, and Chambliss reacted to that by leading five straight touchdown drives to start the game.

He was unfazed by the 93,000 in the stands wearing the red and black. The Bulldogs would end up coming back in the fourth quarter to win the game, and Chambliss was handed his first loss as a starter.

That loss led to another very important experience. The Rebels headed to Oklahoma the week after their first loss, needing to bounce back. It wasn’t going to be easy, as they would be playing in a similar environment.

Once again, Chambliss was unfazed, and the Rebels bounced back and beat Oklahoma.

After a wild regular season, Ole Miss found themselves in the College Football Playoff. Chambliss beat Tulane and got revenge against Georgia and was a play away from going to the National Championship.

Chambliss learned so much last year that will help him and his team succeed this season.

Even more confidence & a new OC

Offensive coordinator John David Baker speaks at Ole Miss “Meet the Rebels” | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In addition to all the experience, Chambliss now has more confidence heading into 2026. He knows he will be the starter in week one against Louisville. Last season, he had to battle for the starting spot and lost. That’s all in the past, and he will put up even better numbers this year because he will have the opportunity to play in more games this year.

He also has a new offensive coordinator in John David Baker. Baker runs a quick offense, which Chambliss is already used to.

Baker must call a lot of quick passes because Chambliss is much better when he gets the ball out quickly. If Baker runs an offense similar to last year's, Chambliss will succeed.

From a new offensive coordinator that fits his playstyle better to a chance to be the starter for the whole season, Chambliss will have a serious shot at the Heisman Trophy.

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