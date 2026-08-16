Lane Kiffin Gets Blunt Reality Check Over Trinidad Chambliss' Ole Miss Success

One thing seen only in the SEC is coaches stirring the pot with other coaches through public comments.

On the latest episode of The Real Housewives of the SEC, an unknown coach in the conference shared his opinion on Trinidad Chambliss and his former coach Lane Kiffin.

“He’s (Chambliss) a dude. Lane probably gets too much credit for Trinidad.”

Chambliss thrived last year, but how much of that really was because of Coach Kiffin?

How Chambliss got to Oxford

Former Ferris State quarterback Trinidad Chambliss | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chambliss exploded onto the scene in his first year in the SEC. He started the season as backup for Ole Miss, but got his shot when former Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons went down with an ankle injury.

When he assumed the starting role, a lot of fans wondered,

“Who the heck is this guy?”

Chambliss came from Ferris State, a division two program in Michigan. In 2024, he led them to a 14-1 record and their third straight national title. In the spring of 2025, he was supposed to visit Temple University on a recruiting trip.

Before he got the chance, former Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. saw his tape and showed it to quarterbacks coach Joe Judge.

After those two looked Chambliss over, they brought the tape to Kiffin and got him on the next plane to Oxford.

They sold Chambliss on the vision that he would be competing with Simmons for the starting job. He took over the role in week three against Arkansas, and the rest is history.

The one question that remains

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss looks over at members of the press during the hearing of Chambliss in his lawsuit against the NCAA | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chambliss threw for almost 4,000 yards and had 30 total touchdowns in 2025. Most of that happened when his head coach was still Kiffin.

When the Rebels went to the playoffs, Kiffin was not the head coach, but Chambliss still had his former offensive coordinator in Weis.

When he only had Weis, Chambliss beat Tulane at home and got revenge from the regular season against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

This year Chambliss has neither of those guys.

The question of how important Kiffin was to Chambliss' success will be answered based on how Chambliss performs this season.

Chambliss has all the talent in the world to win the Heisman Trophy this year, but he will be in a new offensive system under new offensive coordinator John David Baker. In order to prove his talent, he will need to succeed with his new offense.

Even after a great year, Chambliss still has to prove his talent. Luckily for him, the Rebels will run an offense that fits his play style, and he will prove that he can win big games no matter who his coach is for Ole Miss.

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