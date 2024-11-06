Who Are Some Key Georgia Bulldogs to Watch on Saturday vs. Ole Miss Football?
The Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels meet in a highly-anticipated matchup with massive College Football Playoff implications on Saturday. The Rebels are in desperate need of a win to stay in the hunt while the Georgia Bulldogs are looking to show the country they are still the top dog in the SEC.
While Georgia hasn't looked like the Georgia of the past so far this season, they still have the weapons to dominate SEC teams on the road; look no further than the beatdown the Dawgs put on the Texas Longhorns in Austin earlier in the year.
The Bulldogs have tons of blue chip names on the field, but who could prove to be difference makers in Saturday's game against Ole Miss? Let's look at three of those names below.
WR No. 86 -- Dillon Bell
Bell is a do-it-all player for the Georgia Bulldogs, lining up in the backfield, slot, and out wide with the ability to hit a big play every time he gets the ball.
The Rebels secondary has improved in 2024, but this could be the biggest test of the season. You have to know where Bell is at all times as he has 30 receptions for 360 yards and four touchdowns on the year. Not the best of numbers, but he has an ability to show up big in big-time games, including against Alabama where he put up 100 yards on five receptions and a touchdown.
SS No. 24 -- Malaki Starks
The strong safety for the Dawgs is one of the leaders of this defense, and he has been all over the field to start 2024. Starks tallied two tackles for loss in the loss to Alabama but was a key part of the victory in Austin, racking up seven total tackles and one TFL.
The Bulldogs have been a little shaky at corner, something the Rebels need to expose, but with No. 24 over the top, Ole Miss quarterback Dart has to make good decisions. Starks is also a box player and will play with an extremely high motor.
ILB No. 11 -- Jalon Walker
Walker was a man amongst boys in the win over Texas, tallying three sacks and absolutely harassing the Longhorn offensive line. The Rebels offensive line hasn't been great but has improved in pass protection in the past two weeks. To really have a chance on Saturday, however, the Rebels need to find a running game.
Walker is a game wrecker who can take over a contest, especially on passing downs. Jaxson Dart will have to be on the lookout for No. 11 when he drops back to pass this weekend.