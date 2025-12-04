National Analyst Reacts to Lane Kiffin Leaving Ole Miss Football for LSU Tigers

The new era of Ole Miss Football is underway with head coach Pete Golding at the helm of the program following the news of Lane Kiffin departing for the LSU Tigers.

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is on the verge of receiving a College Football Playoff berth with the program navigating a historic season in Oxford, but the postseason run will be without Kiffin at the helm after boarding a flight to Baton Rouge on Sunday.

“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said in a statement on Sunday.

“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Now, with the move made official, ESPN analyst, and LSU Tigers alumnus Booger McFarland, has weighed in on the hiring:

“Lane’s coaching resume is only outdone by his personality and offensive pedigree,” McFarland said. “He brings all of that to a program that is not short on history, tradition and expectations. As a person who bleeds purple and gold, I couldn’t be more excited to have a friend I’ve known for years to coach the greatest program in America. Welcome to Louisiana brother and Geaux Tigers!”

Along with McFarland, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith also chimed in on the move - calling LSU a better job than Ole Miss.

“Lane Kiffin took a better job,” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said earlier this week. “… I am not here to be some kind of damn apologist for Lane Kiffin under any other circumstances, but in this particular situation, to act like he’s committed a crime—you all are in Oxford, Mississippi, OK? And you are booing this brother out of town after he’s won 74% of his games?

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

“After he’s spent the last four years being a top-four program in terms of wins in the entire college football landscape? Only Ohio State, Oregon and Georgia have been better. This is what he brought. You were nothing before him. The last time you won anything of relevance was when John F. Kennedy was president.”

Now, as the new era of football begins in Oxford, all eyes are on Golding as he looks to maintain the culture of the Ole Miss program.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Makes Final Decision on Lane Kiffin Coaching CFP As LSU Tigers Pick Up Steam

Potential Lane Kiffin Replacements Revealed As Future With Ole Miss 'In Doubt'

Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee

Join the Community: