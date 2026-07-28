Why I'm Buying the Heisman Hype Around Trinidad Chambliss for Ole Miss Football

Despite becoming one of college football’s best stories a season ago, going from a Division II national champion transfer to the backup and eventually the star quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss still has his share of doubters.

The departures of head coach Lane Kiffin, offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Charlie Weiss Jr., along with many of Chambliss’s top wide receivers, leave room for doubt about what he will do in his second year starting.

Sure, he returns as a top-10 finalist for the Heisman Trophy last season and will also have Doak Walker Award-winning running back Kewan Lacy playing alongside him again. Yet the lost production and new voices on the coaching staff will be obstacles to overcome, but despite all that, the Heisman hype for Chambliss should be taken seriously.

The Right Scheme

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Say what you will about the offensive scheme, whether it be that it’s RPO-heavy or may not translate well to the NFL. There is no denying that Chambliss fits the system like a glove, which is a big reason why the return of John David Baker as offensive coordinator makes so much sense for the Ole Miss Rebels.

He brings needed continuity to an offense that will be lacking it. It’s not about his continuity from being retained a season ago, but rather about keeping a similar system in place.

While the Rebels look set to take a more physical approach offensively under Baker, with the leaning on Lacy in the run game, Chambliss will have the chance to put up numbers.

Point Guard Mentality

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losing a quarterback’s most trusted targets is not an easy thing to overcome. De’Zhaun Stribling, Harrison Wallace II, and Cayden Lee built that important rapport with Chambliss last season, and it will undoubtedly be missed.

Yet, as Chambliss looks to break in a lot of new faces out wide, the one thing he has going for him is his ball-distributing play style. With Chambliss under center, the Rebels weren’t reliant on just a single receiver or two; they spread the ball around and took what the defense gave.

Sure, Chambliss had supreme trust in his three top targets, yet he wasn’t shy in using other targets.

The It Factor

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) drops back to pass against the Miami Hurricanes in the first half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The “it factor” is an intangible often discussed with quarterbacks in both college and the NFL. Yet, it is often difficult to find and usually subjective. In Chambliss’s case, though, just look at his performance in the big games.

Against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, Chambliss nearly single-handedly won the Rebels the game with his evasion in the pocket. He bought time until he found an open receiver as he gave the Bulldogs' defense fits.

It is those types of plays and performances that often show the true abilities of a player, and Chambliss showed he doesn’t shy away from the bright lights.

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