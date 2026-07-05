The One Thing Trinidad Chambliss Must Do to Become Ole Miss' First Heisman Winner

The Ole Miss Rebels have yet to see a player lift the Heisman Trophy in program history, which is crazy to think about considering some of the legendary players that have come through Oxford, like Archie and Eli Manning. But as they say, “never say never” in college football.

While the Rebels certainly have two returning superstars in quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy, who find their way into the conversation for the most prestigious award in college football. It is Chambliss who looks to have the more straightforward path to not only receiving an invite to New York for the ceremony, but bringing it back to Oxford.

For starters, the story is already there. From a small Division II quarterback to coming off the bench in relief of an injured starter to leading Ole Miss to within a play away of making it to a national championship. As much as the Heisman Trophy is about the stats, it is also the stories behind the individuals that can sway the voters.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) passes the ball during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chambliss checks that box.

While stats certainly play a big role in winning the award. Chambliss’s path may not be as simple as just throwing for over 4,500 yards and 40 touchdowns. Sure, that could certainly do the trick, as shown by Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, tossing 41 touchdowns and over 3,500 yards.

But there is also a tangible aesthetic to what wins voters over, and one that Chambliss has shown flashes of.

That One Thing

Chambliss has already proven to be a distributor, but can he be more of a force with his legs?

Working in the flashy, high-octane Lane Kiffin-engineered offense, Chambliss made all the throws he needed while doing what was asked of him as a runner. Whether that was off-script, extending plays to buy his wide receivers more time, or just tucking and running.

Beating Georgia in the Sugar Bowl wasn’t just about Chambliss’s arm. It was also his legs that proved to be kryptonite to the Bulldogs' defense as he, at times, resembled a 2019 Joe Burrow in the way he evaded defenders while running backs before finding a wide-open target. Plays like those on stages like that will be the platform for a Heisman Trophy candidacy.

Now, though, the Rebels' offense under new coordinator John David Baker could take a more physical approach with its ground game. Chambliss could generate more Heisman-worthy moments with his legs, which could, similarly to what he did in New Orleans, ice those high-profile games versus LSU, Georgia, and Texas.