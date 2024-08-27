Why Lane Kiffin Views Ole Miss' Transfer-Heavy Roster as 'A Good Thing' in 2024
Head coach Lane Kiffin once again hit the transfer portal hard for the Ole Miss Rebels this offseason, and this leads to new faces needing to adapt to a new team culture before kickoff.
That can seem like a daunting task, especially since Kiffin often stresses the importance of acclimating so many transfers to a new football program. Still, he chooses to look at things from the bright side in this scenario, one that helps keep his coaching staff on its toes.
"I think that it makes every year new more than normal," Kiffin said on Monday, "whether it's a mock game, going back over culture-type meetings and explanations and how our expectations are. It's good. I look at it as a good thing because it makes us have to redo our meetings from step one instead of just taking off where we left off with veteran players in your system. I think it's a good thing."
So far, it seems that Ole Miss' portal class is adapting well. That can change when adversity strikes in a season, but quarterback Jaxson Dart believes that this team has a bond that is special compared to ones he's seen in years past.
“It’s been awesome," Dart said. "I think if you go room-by-room and ask that question to guys that have been here, we can all really say that this is the closest we’ve ever felt our team as been as a whole, from position rooms to the whole team.
"I feel like the bonds we’ve created are super strong, and I think our coaches did a great job of bringing in the right people, whether it’s coaches or players. It’s really fit our program. It’s been really cool to see that transition from everybody and create those relationships.”
Many of the key transfers that Ole Miss will rely upon come on the defensive side of the ball, like linemen Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen. Dart will see his fair share of transfers on offense too, however, including wide receiver Juice Wells and running backs Henry Parrish Jr. and Rashad Amos.
The talent is certainly there for Ole Miss to have a stellar 2024 campaign, but health and a lack of team unity can derail any promising season. For now, however, the early returns are positive for the Rebels.
Ole Miss will open its season at home on Saturday against the FCS Furman Paladins.