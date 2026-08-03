Why National Analysts Can't Agree on Ole Miss' CFP Chances

The Ole Miss Rebels will be an interesting case study this season. Fresh off an unbelievable year where the Rebels marched to the College Football Playoff Semifinal, there are some question marks surrounding this year's team.

Pete Golding assumes command of the program in his first season as head coach. How he handles his new duties for an entire season will be closely monitored.

So, what are realistic expectations for the Rebels? CFP hopeful? SEC title contender? 9-win season? It appears national analysts don't have a consensus on Ole Miss.

Expectations Are All Over the Place for Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On one hand, the SEC Media Poll heavily favors Ole Miss. They were picked to finish third in the conference, only behind Georgia (1) and Texas (2). The Rebels received six first-place votes.

In ESPN's preseason poll, they were picked eighth. It's clear that there are high expectations for Ole Miss. But some media outlets also have some hesitations.

Brad Crawford of CBS Sports did a tier of some of the top college football teams, and they placed Ole Miss under "first-year coach hesitancy."

"First-year coaches rarely navigate the SEC without a few costly growing pains, especially while implementing a new culture and system," Crawford wrote. "Golding knows the league, but leading a program through the grind for 14 weeks is far different than coordinating a defense."

Can the Rebels Maintain Their Elite Status in College Football?

Detailed view of the jersey of Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It can be challenging to assess a program ushering in a first-time head coach. Golding has a lot of pressure to keep Ole Miss at the top of college football.

However, the consensus around quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy is clear. They're both Heisman candidates heading into the 2026 season. They were both selected to the 2026 SEC Preseason First Team.

They'll be the key to the entire operation. If they play up to those standards, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Rebels back in the CFP. How Chambliss and Lacy perform with new offensive minds will be interesting.

Golding has assembled an impressive defense with key additions coming through the transfer portal. Linebackers Keaton Thomas and Luke Ferrelli highlight the defensive overhaul. They'll be a fun pairing at linebacker.

Ultimately, Ole Miss should remain a contender. The schedule presents plenty of challenges, but the Rebels are a threat in their own way, and they'll be a fun team to watch in 2026.

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