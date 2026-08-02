Which Ole Miss Newcomer Could Become the Most Important Player by November?

The Ole Miss Rebels are facing a lot of change while also chasing the same results they had during the 2025 season.

First-year head coach Pete Golding will be looking to get this team back to the College Football Playoff in his first regular season leading the sidelines.

No first-year head coach in the country has the returning talent that Golding has. However, there is one new addition to the roster this season who could be the most important player on the team by the end of the season.

A Defensive Leader

Sep 27, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Luke Ferrelli (41) intercepts the ball in the final seconds of the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest additions to the Rebels' roster this season is transfer linebacker Luke Ferrelli. Ferrelli was an absolute star in his freshman season with the California Golden Bears last season.

In his freshman season with the Golden Bears, Ferrelli had 38 solo tackles and 91 total tackles, as well as one sack.

The new Rebels linebacker may be considered an underclassman, but that doesn't mean Coach Golding won't be expecting him to be a veteran leader on the field.

If the Rebels plan on another deep run in the College Football Playoff, their defense will need to be even better than it was last season.

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Luke Ferrelli (41) and linebacker Aaron Hampton (center right) celebrate after a missed field goal by the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing MLB is not for the faint of heart. Ferrelli is going to be tasked with being all over the field while also making sure everyone in the defensive unit is exactly where they need to be.

But it's also great that the Rebels are counting on such a young talent to take such a big role this season.

The college football world looks a lot different these days because coaching staffs have no clue what their roster will look like each season. However, a strong season this year with the Rebels could keep Ferrelli in Oxford for the long term.

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are some who don't want to admit this, but the SEC is a different animal than the ACC. Joining the Rebels is a step up in competition for Ferrelli.

The young linebacker wants the challenge that is SEC football, and there's a good chance his impact on this team will be a lot bigger by the time the end of the season rolls around.

All of the talk about this team has been about Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy, which is fair. But if this team is going to reach its ultimate goal, they will need Ferrelli and the defense to elevate their game.

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