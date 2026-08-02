Storylines to Follow Through Ole Miss’ First Fall Camp Under Pete Golding

Fall camp across the country has arrived for college football.

The Ole Miss Rebels report for the first day of training camp on Monday, August 3, at the Manning Center. This month’s practice period will be Pete Golding’s first training camp as a head coach, also marking his fourth with the Rebels altogether.

Here are a couple of storylines worth keeping an eye on throughout the month leading up to the Rebels’ season-opener against Louisville in Nashville.

Right Tackle

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler IV (62) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s get the most obvious aspect out of the way first. Rightfully, it’s been talked about ad nauseam going into camp.

With Terez Davis gaining more and more traction to become the team’s Week 1 starter at left tackle, that solves the question of who will likely be protecting Trinidad Chambliss’ blindside. But who is going to be the player to fill Ole Miss’ starting five up front?

Right tackle will probably be the most consequential position Ole Miss has to sort through over the month of August. The Rebels brought in three transfer tackles from the portal and added another this summer through the JUCO route. Tommy Kinsler IV, Carius Curne, Enoch Wangoy and Roman Womack all bring the frame needed to compete for the position, but are still raw talents as they try to transition into a reliable SEC starter.

As things currently stand, it seems that the top-two candidates to follow will be Curne and Kinsler IV. Through fall camp, and likely all the way up until the end, one of the biggest storylines will be which one of those first-year Rebels ends up showing enough to earn the starting nod.

Even past camp, OIe Miss could still be evaluating the position to come to a final verdict through the first couple weeks of the season. They may also find comfort in a (somewhat) rotational system if it comes to that. No matter how you slice it, all eyes will be on right tackle and Golding will likely receive questions about the position multiple times this month.

Health

Earlier this week we dove into this topic in detail here , sharing which injuries to monitor through camp.

Generally speaking, the aspect of staying healthy while possibly gaining back reinforcements in the next few weeks will be something to keep up with. Players that didn’t participate in spring camp due to injury were notable newcomers Jordan Renaud, Edwin Joseph and Jase Mathews. Players who were limited in practice in March and April included Kewan Lacy, Joenel Aguero, Brycen Sanders and Terez Davis among others.

However, during that time, Golding assured that the team had little to no concern about any player missing substantial time. As practices pile up, it will be worth keeping up where the team is health wise. As Week 1 against Louisville approaches closer, Ole Miss should know which way it’s trending as far as team availability goes.

Rebuilt Receiver Room

Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (11) runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among the biggest shakeups regarding Ole Miss’ roster came within its wide receiver room. The Rebels lost four of their five leading receivers from last year’s team, returning just Deuce Alexander to the position group.

Ole Miss’ pass catchers will also be under the instruction of new wide receivers coach L’Damian Washington, who came from Kentucky to replace George McDonald. Washington brought in five transfers from the portal to join Alexander with Johntay Cook II, Horatio Fields, Darrell Gill Jr., Cameron Miller and Isaiah Spencer rounding out the new-look group.

Caleb Cunningham, and depending on the health track Jase Mathews is on, will be another young player competing for playing time out wide. Cunningham can add an interesting dynamic to the group, as the former five-star recruit looks to take the next step as a redshirt freshman.

We know what to expect from the speedy playmaker in Alexander, but how the rest of the group shakes out is a bit uncertain. Fields and Cook generated the most buzz from spring. Will there be new risers or will that remain unchanged?

Limiting Distractions

From April through July, Ole Miss has had four players involved in legal troubles.

The latest came this weekend. We reported that freshman Ole Miss defensive lineman Carmelow Reed had been hit with two charges for a Friday night arrest. The other three incidents — involving Carius Curne, Rees Wise, Damarius Yates — occurred in April and May.

The theme of the players involved is that they are all underclassmen. Curne, the oldest among the group, just completed his freshman year in May. The others will go through their first fall camp at the collegiate level yet this week.

Ole Miss handles all legal matters internally as a program.

With all of that in mind, can Ole Miss get through the final month of the offseason distraction-free? It will be something to monitor leading up to kickoff considering recent history.

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