Why Oklahoma Could Be The Most Important Game On Ole Miss’ Schedule

This Ole Miss football team will be tested all season.

That is just what happens when you play football in the SEC, but there has never been more pressure on this program to succeed. This will be new head coach Pete Golding's first full year leading this team. Fans are expecting some big wins and to see the playoffs again.

If Golding fails to do this, then last year's Rebels team could be perceived as a fluke. One game that will be a huge factor if Ole Miss makes it into the playoffs is their game in Norman, Oklahoma.

Where this game is on the schedule

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This matchup between Ole Miss and Oklahoma is taking place in week 12 of the regular season. Prior to this game being played, the Rebels will play Texas, Auburn, and Georgia. This will be their fourth game in four weeks.

That is a tough stretch of football. If the Rebels can get through those three weeks without a loss, it is still vital that they win the game against the Sooners.

Oklahoma's squad

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables lines up with the team before the Red River Rivalry college football game | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma is a team with a lot of strengths.

They will have one of the best front fours on defense in the country. In addition, this line and the rest of the defense will be at home and will have the crowd behind their back.

In the words of SI writer Caroline Dardeau, “A loud crowd can become an additional defender on the field.”

Furthermore, the Sooners have an experienced offense that is returning a lot of explosive weapons that will be a challenge for the Rebels' defense to slow down.

This game will not be a walk in the park. Oklahoma has a very good team and, like a lot of teams the Rebels are facing this year, the Sooners will be out for revenge against Ole Miss.

Playoff Implications

Mississippi Rebels helmet and jersey next to a College Football Playoff First Round pylon | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Between all the trap games and tough opponents, it is very possible that Ole Miss could have one loss going into this Oklahoma game. If the Rebels lose to the Sooners, their playoff hopes start to get determined by important wins and strength of schedule.

If they win this game and go on to win out, they could be 11-1 or undefeated. If that is the case, it is virtually impossible they miss the playoffs.

There will be a lot riding on this game for Pete Golding and Ole Miss. It is important that the pressure from this game doesn’t negatively affect the Rebels, or the program's reputation could be hurt before it ever gets the chance to really flourish.

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