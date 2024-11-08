Why Ole Miss Can Upset the Georgia Bulldogs | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses why the Ole Miss Rebels can upset the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. This is a game where Ole Miss likely has the edge in quarterback with Jaxson Dart over Carson Beck, and in a game where it will be important to protect the ball, it is Ole Miss that can pull that off against Georgia.
In a weird turn of events, it seems like Ole Miss has every single intangible in this game, starting with the better weirdness that has been the betting line this week. Then you have legacy games for Lane Kiffin and Jaxson Dart. The Ole Miss defense looks more like the Georgia defense than the Georgia defense does, and you can see why Ole Miss is supremely confident going into this game.
In our final segment of the day, we give our final thoughts on the path to victory for each team and give our final score predictions as well. This is a talented Georgia Bulldogs team but a gettable Georgia Bulldogs team, and not a single person would be surprised if Georgia put it all together against Ole Miss, but is that likely?
