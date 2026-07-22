Why the SEC Championship Should be the Minimum for Ole Miss

SEC Media Days are upon us, marking the unofficial beginning of the 2026 football season. The entire conference comes together with coaches, players, and media for predictions and discussion.

But for the Ole Miss Rebels, the hope is that their attendance at the next conference-focused event is at the SEC Championship this upcoming season,. One thing media day has brought in for the Rebels is publicity, showing that Ole Miss has expectations stacked upon them after the realization of how far the Rebels have come as a program.

After years of yearning for attention, the climb has led to a list of expectations, one that starts in Atlanta for the SEC Championship. For the Rebels, making the College Football Playoff shouldn’t be considered the minimum, but instead heading into it with an SEC title under their belt.

The Standard Has Changed

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s written on every wall, the Rebels had a historic 2025 season, but the goal now is to ensure that it was not a one-hit wonder.

The Rebels are no longer trying to prove they belong, but prove themselves as a top team in the country. Programs don’t become elite after an occasional great season; they are labeled as elite when winning championships becomes the expectation.

Ole Miss has spent years pushing for that reality; in the 2026 season, the Rebels should base their success on whether or not they play for the SEC title. Ole Miss has never played in the SEC title game since the title game’s inception in 1992.

This is Pete Golding’s Most Complete Team

Ole Miss head football coach Pete Golding speaks at a press conference at the Manning Center at the University of Mississippi in Oxford | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Rebels have become one of the most well-equipped teams to have a successful season in the SEC, showcasing a well-rounded roster that combines talent, experience, and depth, and a strong coaching staff that emphasizes both offensive and defensive strategies, building a cohesive unit capable of performing at the highest level.

Key players have held the team, showing exceptional skill and leadership both on and off the field. Their offense has become one of the strongest in the league, characterized by a powerful ground game and impressive passing abilities.

One thing that is known well before the season starts is the experience and talent on the roster. With experienced quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, defensive star Suntarine Perkins, and the best running back in the country, Kewan Lacy, the Rebels have a strong set of leaders on the field.

Next Steps

Mississippi Rebels running back Logan Diggs reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss has key conference games at home in the Vaught-Hemingway, tough away games, and a lot to prove. The disappointment in their close call to the championship last year fuels this year’s momentum into motivation rather than frustration.

Ole Miss has spent years trying to reach the top of the SEC, but there comes a point when action must be taken, and championship titles are the only way to prove their dominance.

With an impressive coaching staff and legitimate championship aspirations, the Rebels should not define success by a CFP appearance alone. The minimum expectation should be taking a trip to Atlanta; anything less would be yet another missed opportunity for one of the most talented teams the program has assembled in recent years.

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