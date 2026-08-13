Why This Ole Miss Team Feels Different Than Last Year

The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off an unforgettable season. They finished with an 11-1 regular-season record, defeated Tulane for their first College Football Playoff victory in program history, and exacted revenge on Georgia in the CFP Quarterfinal.

The Rebels weren't deterred by Lane Kiffin's sudden departure. Pete Golding took over, and business was as usual. He added talent in the transfer portal, and key players returned to Oxford.

As Ole Miss has its eyes set on 2026, many are wondering what the follow-up act will look like. Can the Rebels actually build off last season's success?

Ole Miss Has the Roster to Be Better Than Last Year's Team

Detailed view of the jersey of Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels have a new standard after last season's success. With Trinidad Chambliss at the helm, a 10-win season appears to be the minimum requirement for fans. But the Ole Miss signal-caller isn't thinking about last year.

"The standard at Ole Miss is winning a national championship, but we can't get too ahead of ourselves," Chambliss said at SEC Media Days. "Last year is last year. That's done with. Nobody cares about what we did and what we accomplished last year. It's a new year. So now we're just looking forward to fall camp and attacking that as hard as we can..."

That's the mindset you want to hear from a quarterback. But the Rebels could learn from last season's mistakes, which is why this team could be different. They arguably have a deeper roster and there may be less demand on the star players.

Kewan Lacy is a primary example. Last year, he handled the most carries (306) of any running back in college football. Offensive coordinator John David Baker hinted at fewer carries between the tackles after Lacy underwent shoulder surgery.

However, Ole Miss has an excellent backup option in Makhi Frazier. He can take the pressure off Lacy, and there wouldn't be a massive drop-off. The offense will function similarly, but with a couple of tweaks, this group could be better than last year's offense.

Preventing the Big Play

Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Kam Franklin reacts with defensive back Antonio Kite. Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels were susceptible to the big play on defense. Golding added players to address that issue through the portal. Jalyn Crawford, Sharif Denson, and Joenel Aguero were brought in to shore up the secondary.

The defensive line also improved this offseason, and guys like Will Echoles and Kam Franklin should help with preventing explosive plays by getting to the quarterback. The consistent theme on this team is depth. That's what separates this year's squad from 2025.

The Rebels can beat an opponent in multiple ways. The schedule is challenging, but Ole Miss can match up with any team in the country.

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