Will Ole Miss Have WR Tre Harris Play For Week 11 Showdown vs. Georgia?

The Ole Miss Rebels might be turning once again to Jordan Watkins over Tre Harris for Saturday's game

Cole Thompson

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) runs after a catch for a first down as Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Jordan Lovett (25) pursues during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) runs after a catch for a first down as Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Jordan Lovett (25) pursues during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated late on Friday night following another injury report release from the SEC.

Ole Miss must win if it plans to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff picture next month. Against Georgia, the No. 16 Rebels will likely be down one of their top players.

Senior receiver Tre Harris was listed "doubtful" for Saturday's game earlier today, but his status was upgraded to "questionable" late on Friday night. Still, the Rebels may have to turn to a trio of targets if Jaxson Dart plans to secure a win against the SEC favorites.

The good news? Jordan Watkins (who was upgraded from doubtful to "questionable" in the latest injury report) lived up to the billing as a vertical threat for explosive plays in last week's win over Arkansas. As Dart's top receiver, the senior caught eight passes for 254 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 28.9 yards per reception, and it would be huge for the Rebels if he can suit up on Saturday.

"It was chaotic," Watkins said. "It's a good thing that I have my teammates around me and they were able to pick me up. Obviously having the performance I did today, that's all because of them."

Ole Miss should have a healthy Caden Prieskorn, too. The senior tight end missed Saturday's win at Razorback Stadium.

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) reacts with Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) after a touchdown during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Dart should be in the driver's seat with a chance to prove his potential as the top passer in the Southeastern Conference. He's coming off a record-setting performance where he completed 25-of-31 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns.

Dart added 47 rushing yards, putting his final yardage tally 562. Dart was turnover free

"It is pretty cool and unique but all glory goes to God," Dart said. "We have great coaches and players and (offensive coordinator) coach (Charlie) Weis called a great game today," Dart said.

Here's one final look at the injury report heading in Saturday's 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

Georgia

Roderick Robinson II, RB, Out

Anthony Evans III, WR, Out

Branson Robinson, RB, Out

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, DL, Out

Smael Mondon Jr., ILB, Questionable

Micah Morris, OL, Questionable

Jordan Hall, DL, Probable

Ole Miss

Izaiah Hartrup, WR, Out

Henry Parrish Jr., RB, Out

Logan Diggs, RB, Out

Matt Jones, RB, Doubtful

Tre Harris, WR, Questionable

Jayden Williams, OL, Questionable

Jordan Watkins, WR, Probable

Caleb Warren, OL, Probable

Cayden Lee, WR, Probable

Caden Prieskorn, TE, Probable

