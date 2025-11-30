Will Ole Miss Rebels Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding Follow Lane Kiffin to LSU?
Lane Kiffin is expected to be formally introduced as the next head coach of the LSU Tigers on Sunday where he will depart the Ole Miss Rebels amid a College Football Playoff run.
In what has become a saga in Oxford, Kiffin's unprecedented move has sent shockwaves across the college football scene with the administration now scrambling to keep the program intact.
"Sources told ESPN on Saturday that the expectation is LSU will hire Kiffin away from Ole Miss on Sunday. A source cautioned that the deal was not signed as of late Saturday night, but added that it 'would be a shock' if he didn't sign the deal," ESPN wrote on Saturday night.
"Should he agree to the contract, it would pay him, a source said, around $12 million annually, across seven seasons, with the potential for bonuses, making him among one of the highest paid coaches in the sport."
Kiffin met with Ole Miss officials on Saturday evening where he spoke with athletics director Keith Carter about his future - seemingly revealing a move to LSU - but has a desire to coach the College Football Playoff.
Now, as Kiffin prepares to make his way to Baton Rouge, the talk around Oxford surrounds which players and staffers he will bring with him.
Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding has emerged as one of the brightest minds in college football on his way to becoming an integral piece to Kiffin's staff.
According to CBS Sports, Golding is not expected to follow Kiffin to Baton Rouge where he's set to remain with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Sources confirm to Ole Miss Rebels On SI that as Kiffin departs, the administration is navigating the next steps amid a College Football Playoff run with Golding or quarterbacks coach Joe Judge set to serve as the interim.
“As for the second part, will he coach Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff? Right now, that answer is no," ESPN's Pete Thamel said late Saturday night. "There were discussion today. Lane Kiffin met with AD Keith Carter at the chancellor’s house for about two hours this evening. Then they departed.
"They waited for the results of the Iron Bowl. As of right now — and this is Lane Kiffin, things can change — the overwhelming expectation is that he’s the next coach at LSU and Ole Miss is going to the College Football Playoff, where it’s going to host a game with an interim coach."
