With Kewan Lacy Done For the Year, Ole Miss Needs Shekai Mills-Knight to Break Out

Last week in Oxford, Mississippi, was not pretty. Ole Miss was picked apart by Kirby Smart and Georgia, 42-7, and effectively saw its playoff push grind to a halt.

Now, the Rebels have another problem to address.

According to reports, running back Kewan Lacy is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season after suffering a dislocated left shoulder. The injury, which occurred during Ole Miss' Oct. 24 loss to Texas, will bring an unfortunate end to a frustrating season for the junior tailback.

Lacy finishes the campaign with 388 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 78 carries across six appearances. After establishing himself as one of the premier running backs in college football last season, recording 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns, his absence leaves a major hole in the Rebels' offense.

However, Ole Miss is not entirely without answers in its backfield.

Sophomore Shekai Mills-Knight has spent the last several weeks making a case for a substantially larger role in the offense. With Lacy officially expected to be unavailable for the remainder of the season, the opportunity is now there for the Montreal native to establish himself as the Rebels' primary rushing option.

Mills-Knight Has Already Shown What He Can Do

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Shekai Mills-Knight (33) runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mills-Knight has quietly put together an impressive stretch of football since receiving meaningful opportunities in the Rebels' backfield.

Against Auburn, the sophomore recorded a career-high 71 rushing yards on 16 carries, finding the end zone for the second time in his collegiate career. One week later, despite Ole Miss' offensive struggles against Georgia, Mills-Knight was arguably the lone bright spot for the Rebels.

He finished with 52 yards on 13 carries and scored the team's only touchdown of the evening.

Through nine games, Mills-Knight has accumulated 165 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 33 carries, averaging five yards per attempt. Those numbers become considerably more impressive when considering the limited opportunities he has received compared to the other members of the running back room.

Makhi Frazier, who has been the primary beneficiary of Lacy's absence, has recorded 365 yards on 72 carries. While Frazier has demonstrated the ability to produce, Mills-Knight has been just as efficient with less than half the opportunities.

In fact, against Georgia, Mills-Knight was given 13 carries compared to just four for Frazier. The sophomore responded with 52 yards and a touchdown, while Frazier managed just eight yards.

As we previously argued, the Rebels cannot afford to overlook what Mills-Knight has shown in his limited opportunities.

Now, that argument becomes even more important.

At approximately 220 pounds, Mills-Knight possesses the physical frame necessary to handle a more demanding workload in the SEC. His combination of size, power and ability to gain yards after contact makes him an intriguing option for an offense that desperately needs to establish some consistency on the ground.

More importantly, he has already begun developing into an every-down back.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Pete Golding previously praised Mills-Knight's development beyond simply running the football, specifically highlighting his understanding of pass protection, route concepts and the responsibilities that come with being trusted on every down.

That development is particularly important with Trinidad Chambliss operating under center. The Rebels need a running back capable of contributing in passing situations, keeping defenses honest and taking some of the pressure off their quarterback.

Mills-Knight appears increasingly capable of providing those things.

Ole Miss Needs to Establish an Identity Without Kewan Lacy

Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) celebrates after the game against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no replacing what Lacy brought to the Ole Miss offense. His production last season was instrumental in the Rebels' College Football Playoff run, and his absence has already been noticeable throughout the 2026 campaign.

However, the Rebels cannot afford to let the running game disappear entirely.

Against Georgia, Ole Miss managed just 66 net rushing yards on 31 attempts. The Bulldogs consistently won the battle at the line of scrimmage, allowing their defense to focus on Chambliss and the passing attack.

The Rebels' inability to establish a rushing attack placed far too much responsibility on their quarterback.

That cannot become a recurring problem.

Mills-Knight should be a significant part of the solution, but the coaching staff must also make sure the offensive line improves its performance. Even the most talented running backs will struggle to produce when defenders are consistently meeting them behind the line of scrimmage.

Frazier should remain involved, providing a complementary option and helping keep Mills-Knight fresh throughout games. Joshua Dye and the other available backs can also contribute when necessary.

Still, the coaching staff should make Mills-Knight the focal point of the rushing attack moving forward.

The sophomore was a highly regarded four-star recruit who chose Ole Miss over several prominent programs, including Alabama, Auburn, Miami and Tennessee. He arrived in Oxford with considerable expectations, and the final three regular-season games provide an opportunity to begin fulfilling them.

Ole Miss has three games remaining against Oklahoma, Wofford and Mississippi State. While the Rebels' postseason aspirations have taken a significant hit, there is still plenty to evaluate as Golding and his staff look toward the future.

Lacy's injury is undoubtedly a devastating development for a program that entered the season with championship expectations. But it also creates an opportunity for a young running back who has consistently made the most of his limited touches.

Mills-Knight has waited for his opportunity. Now, with Lacy sidelined for the remainder of the season, there is little reason not to give him the keys to the backfield.

The Rebels need to rediscover their identity, and Mills-Knight could be the player who helps them do so.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.