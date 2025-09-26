WVU Mountaineers Transfer, Ole Miss Football WR On Track to Make Debut Against LSU
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels dominated the NCAA Transfer Portal during the offseason with multiple immediate impact weapons making their way to Oxford.
After reeling in the top-ranked portal class, Kiffin and Co. have received a boost on both sides of the ball from the program's newcomers.
But one weapon that is yet to make his Ole Miss debut is West Virginia Mountaineers transfer Traylon Ray after suffering an injury in August during Fall Camp.
“I just wanted to go somewhere where they threw the ball a lot,” Ray said of his transfer decision. “Just were more heavy on their receivers, use their receivers a lot.
"Ole Miss was perfect for that with their history. I watched them a little bit last year, so that’s really what played a big part into me transferring here.”
Across his two years at West Virginia, Ray logged 747 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 46 receptions.
In 2024, the 6-foot-3, 180-pounder finished with 426 receiving yards where he'll now look to carry his momentum into the 2025 season.
The West Virginia Mountaineers transfer is on track to make his debut against the LSU Tigers in Week 5.
Ole Miss reeled in multiple portal wide receivers including De’Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State), Deuce Alexander (Wake Forest), Harrison Wallace (Penn State) and Caleb Odom (Alabama).
“We have different talent everywhere,” Ray said. “We’ve got speedsters, we’ve got guys that can go up and make the catch, we’ve got guys that are good with the ball in their hands. So, I feel like we’ve got a good combination of everything in our receiver room.
“You really can’t get any better if you have no competition. I’d rather go somewhere with a receiver room that’s stacked and I get to go in every day knowing I’ve got to put my best foot forward.”
Ray developed rapport with signal-caller Austin Simmons after the Rebels' quarterback took his wideouts to Miami this offseason to get in a groove.
“He took us back home with him and worked out with us a lot here,” Ray said. “You can kind of feel [the chemistry building] when we were working out together.
"All the receivers, it’s like a brotherhood in there. Austin, working out with him and building that chemistry, we have full trust in him, just like he has full trust in us.”
Now, Ray will look to carve out a role with the Ole Miss Rebels moving forward after being sidelined across the last month due to injury.
