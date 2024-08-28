X-Factors in Ole Miss' Season Opener vs. Furman
The Ole Miss Rebels have lofty goals in the 2024 college football season, and the first step on their journey will come on Saturday when they play host to the FCS Furman Paladins.
Ole Miss is coming off its first 11-win season in program history, capped off by a win in the Peach Bowl over Penn State last December. The Rebels return a ton of talent on offense (led by senior quarterback Jaxson Dart), and they supplemented both sides of the ball with some of the top pieces available in the transfer portal this offseason.
This returning and added production has led many analysts around the country to project Ole Miss as a prime contender for a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff, and while the Rebels' schedule will begin with an FCS foe this week, Furman has proven to not be a pushover in that department.
This week, we will take a look at what Furman brings to the table when it comes to Oxford on Saturday. We've done an overarching preview of the Paladins, and today, we will examine x-factors in the game.
1. Offensive Line Play
This one can go for both teams, but Furman posted 38 sacks as a team last season, and Ole Miss didn't seem settled on a starting offensive line towards the end of fall camp. The Rebels have plenty of talent up front, but how well will so many new faces communicate with one another in a game situation?
For Furman, it will have to face Ole Miss' revamped defensive line led by transfer tackle Walter Nolen. That's a daunting task for an FCS team, and the Rebels will be looking to wreak havoc in the backfield on Saturday night.
2. Wide Receiver Health
Lane Kiffin said on Monday that Ole Miss is dealing with injuries at the wide receiver position, but how will that impact the Rebels' offensive strategy on Saturday? Names like Jordan Watkins and Juice Wells could be limited at wideout, so it will be up to Tre Harris and younger receivers to step up and fill those voids, if that's the case.
Fortunately for Ole Miss, it has plenty of talent in that room waiting in the wings, so it should be able to handle things well in the passing game.
3. Running Game
Ole Miss has a new-look running back room this season, one spearheaded by returner Ulysses Bentley IV and transfers Rashad Amos and Henry Parrish Jr. If the Rebels are shorthanded at receiver, will they rely heavily on the ground game this week? If so, can this new assortment of backs get the job done?
It will be interesting to see how the carries are divided on Saturday, as well.