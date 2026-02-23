Ole Miss Football Target Surges in New Recruiting Rankings Amid Pete Golding Pursuit

Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien has surged in the latest recruiting rankings as he blossoms into one of America's top prospects heading into his senior campaign.

Simien checks in as the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he has seen a meteoric rise as of late with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his pledge.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.

The Bayou State star has the Ole Miss Rebels in pursuit as recruiting guru Frank Wilson - who joined the program in December following a four-year stint at LSU - intensifies his push for the elite offensive lineman.

Wilson made his way to Louisiana last month for an in-home visit with Simien and his family as he evaluates his options as schools travel down to The Boot in pursuit of the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America.

🚨NEW🚨 IOL Albert Simien ranks No. 10 and five-stars in the updated 2027 Rivals300. https://t.co/zzTHyvQDCH pic.twitter.com/0GgzFrM4ro — Rivals (@Rivals) February 23, 2026

Now, Simien's new recruiting ranking has been revealed via Rivals as the No. 10 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle. Why?

The Scouting Reportd: Albert Simien Edition

“Dominant interior offensive line prospect whose combination of length, functional mobility, and balance makes him one of the top linemen in the 2027 cycle. Measured just under 6-foot-3 and around 270 pounds prior to his junior season with plus length, including 34-inch arms.

"Lines up at left tackle for his high school, where he consistently controls the line of scrimmage. Dominant run blocker who manipulates defenders with his length, strength, and coordination. Moves easily to the second level and maintains leverage to seal running lanes. Has outstanding lower body flexibility as a mover. Equally effective in pass protection with controlled feet and strong balance in his set. Rarely off-platform and plays with a calm, steady demeanor.

"Shows up as a better athlete on the field than he tests in combine settings. Does not overwhelm from a stature standpoint and is slightly shorter than ideal for a top interior prospect, but compensates with technique, consistency, and competitive toughness. Well-rounded game, positional versatility, and dominant film make him one of the safest offensive line prospects in the 2027 cycle.”

