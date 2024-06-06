Lane Kiffin's Transfer Portal Gambit Will Change College Football Forever | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Watch Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast HERE.
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the Ole Miss Rebels building their own box and doing college football in 2024 their way, as Lane Kiffin says. The Rebels have assembled a roster full of impactful transfers, and if it pays off, it will provide a road map to non-traditional powers to take over the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers.
In the second segment of the show, we talk about Diego Pounds from the North Carolina Tar Heels and how the additions to Ole Miss Rebels offensive line might be the missing pieces for the running back room and an Ole Miss team looking past a Sugar Bowl with national title dreams in 2024.
In our final segment of the day, we change gears a bit and talk about the recent Rebel Road Trip stop in Memphis that featured two main news items, and they are expansion projects being halted and Chris Beard hosting another game in the Tad Pad.
