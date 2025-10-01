Ole Miss Football Impressing Alabama Crimson Tide, Arkansas Razorbacks Target
Brentwood (Tenn.) four-star safety Kenneth Simon II was back in Oxford last weekend fr the Ole Miss Rebels' Week 5 SEC showdown against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Simon, one of the top prospects in Tennessee, has received interest from a myriad of Power Four schools as his recruitment blossoms across his junior campaign.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Auburn Tigers, among several others.
It's an impressive double-digit scholarship list for Simon with a slew of Southeastern Conference schools intensifying their pursuits.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Simon made his way to Oxford (Miss.) this summer for an unofficial visit while checking out with schools on his radar.
“I loved it there,” Simon said. “The vibe with coach Shoop was great. I ate dinner with him, met his kids, and the staff made me feel like a friend. The facilities are nice, but what stood out was how comfortable they made me feel. My dad and Coach Shoop are tight, so there’s already a connection.”
Now, Simon has made a return trip to Oxford where he was back in the Magnolia State last Saturday inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the program's statement win over the LSU Tigers.
The four-star defensive back walked away impressed with the program and the trajectory of the Ole Miss program.
Simon is a Tennessee legacy with the hometown school emerging as a program to watch, but Kiffin and Co. continue pushing all the right buttons in his process.
“To get the Tennessee offer felt good,” Simon told Rivals. “I’ve always been a fan growing up. My dad went there, and that is great, but he wants me to go where it’s best for me. I’ve been to Tennessee five times, and being able to imagine myself in that spot is something I’ve dreamed about.
“Coach Inge is my lead recruiter and he is a great coach. He had good linebackers last season and he feels this year they could be even better. Tennessee is definitely a school up there for me.”
Now, as Simon continues his recruiting process, Ole Miss remains a heavy-hitter as he evaluates the contenders early on with multiple visits to Oxford now under his belt.
