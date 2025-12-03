Ole Miss Football Pushing to Flip No. 2 Offensive Lineman in Mississippi From SEC Rival

Laurel (Miss.) West Jones four-star offensive lineman Bryson Cooley revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in July, but it hasn't stopped the Ole Miss Rebels from keeping lines of communication open.

Cooley, the No. 2 rated offensive lineman in Mississippi, pledged to the LSU Tigers over the likes of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators and Ole Miss Rebels, among others, after a strenuous process.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder has emerged as one of the top prospects in the Magnolia State with the staff in Oxford remaining in contact as the Early Signing Period arrives this week.

Now, Ole Miss and the Alabama Crimson Tide have emerged as the pair of SEC programs looking to lure Cooley away from LSU.

4-star LSU commit and Laurel (Miss.) West Jone OL Bryson Cooley tells me he will sign Friday.



Alabama and Ole Miss are among the schools working to flip him.https://t.co/6EkNDrmOjR pic.twitter.com/n6EGuv4kOF — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) December 3, 2025

In what has emerged as a three-team race for his services, Pete Golding and Co. remain in the race, but the Alabama Crimson Tide are also gaining steam, a source tells Ole Miss Rebels On SI.

The coveted offensive lineman made his way up to Tuscaloosa (Ala.) as the program looks to pull of a National Signing Day flip this week for Cooley - where he will officially sign with a school on Friday.

The Mississippi native had been trending towards the Mississippi State Bulldogs in November, but a strong push from both Alabama and Ole Miss have the SEC programs in contention. LSU is also in the mix looking to hold on.

Ole Miss signed the No. 1 offensive lineman in Mississippi on Wednesday after four-star Emanuel Tucker put pen to paper with the program.

Tucker, the No. 1 offensive lineman in Mississippi, moved his commitment to the hometown program after being pledged to Brian Kelly and the Tigers since early June.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pounder has made his way to Oxford on multiple occasions for unofficial visits with the program where Kiffin and Co. chipped away to lock in his commitment,

“My favorite thing was how they ran their offense,” Tucker told Rivals summer. “It’s something I’m really interested in and would love to be a part of.”

Now, the Ole Miss staff is looking to pair him alongside Cooley in the 2026 Recruiting Class as the Early Signing Period arrives.

