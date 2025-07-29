Ole Miss Rebels Men's Tennis Reveals Addition of Coveted Prospect Pietro Pampanin
OXFORD, Miss. – Just a few months at the helm of the Ole Miss men's tennis program, head coach Jake Jacoby has signed his first recruit to join the Rebels, announcing the addition of Pietro Pampanin to the 2025-26 roster on Monday.
"Pampa excites me a lot in so many ways," said Jacoby. "He has a great work ethic and passion for tennis, but more importantly he gives 100% in everything he does, which includes tennis, school, and more importantly relationships with people.
"He has a ton of potential and is going to love being a part of this program for years to come. I can't wait for his maturity and positive energy to impact this team right away!"
Pampanin has proven that he will be a key contributor for the Rebels, earning an ATP singles career high ranking of 1072 with a recent win in July over current ATP #337 Raul Brancaccio.
On the doubles courts, the Trieste, Italy, native has notched a ATP career-best ranking of No. 813, earning 13 victories over his men's professional career.
The incoming Rebel will arrive to Oxford with a recent ITF World Tennis Tour win under his belt, securing the M15 Getxo doubles title with partner Adrien Burdet this July.
As the first Rebel signed to the 2025-26 class, Pampanin will join the seven returners on Ole Miss' squad in the fall.
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.