Ole Miss Rebels Softball Officially Adds Texas Tech Red Raiders Transfer to Roster
OXFORD, Miss. – Head coach Jamie Trachsel and the Ole Miss softball program have bolstered their outfield, adding transfer Sydney Shiller to the 2026 roster.
Shiller joins the Rebels following her freshman year at Texas Tech and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Hailing from Jourdanton, Texas, Shiller joins the Rebels after her debut season with the national runner-up Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Shiller played in 23 games as a pinch runner, including in the Lubbock Regional against Mississippi State, stealing three bases and scoring eight runs.
Rated as the No. 18 ranked outfielder in the 2024 class according to Extra Inning Softball, Shiller brings a decorated high school pedigree to Oxford.
Shiller was an All-State honoree and was her District Offensive Player of the Year four times including in her senior season where she hit .667 with 33 stolen bases and 45 runs with a 1.721 OPS.
Shiller joins a prolific transfer class of Cassie Reasner (Kentucky), Hope Jenkins (UConn), Laylonna Applin (Angelo State), Kennedy Bunker (Fresno State) and Kyra Aycock (Oklahoma State). Additionally, six incoming freshmen join the Rebels as they seek to reload after the program's first Women's College World Series run in 2025.
