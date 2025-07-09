Ole Miss Rebels Softball Officially Signs All-Mountain West Catcher to 2026 Roster
OXFORD, Miss. – Head coach Jamie Trachsel and the Ole Miss softball program have signed an All-Mountain West catcher, inking Kennedy Bunker as a transfer.
Bunker joins Ole Miss after spending the last three seasons at Fresno State. Bunker will have one season of eligibility remaining.
Hailing from Simi Valley, Calif., Bunker has been a staple of Fresno State's lineup for three seasons.
A career .330 hitter over 163 games played, Bunker has tallied nine home runs, 86 RBI and 27 doubles, while maintaining a .983 career fielding percentage.
Bunker has also caught 27 runners stealing in her career.
Named an All-Mountain West Second Team honoree in 2025, Bunker surged to a .364 batting average with a career-high 16 extra-base hits and 38 RBI over 57 starts.
Her plate discipline also shined, drawing 24 walks in 2025, compared to 18 over the previous two seasons. Bunker also hit .373 in Mountain West action.
Bunker is also an accomplished student have earned multiple All-Mountain West Academic Team and Mountain West Scholar Athlete honors.
Bunker joins a growing transfer class of Cassie Reasner (Kentucky), Hope Jenkins (UConn) and Laylonna Applin (Angelo State).
Additionally, six incoming freshmen join the Rebels this fall, as they seek to reload after the program's first Women's College World Series run in 2025.
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.