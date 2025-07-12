Ole Miss Rebels Softball Officially Signs Florida Gators Transfer to 2026 Roster
OXFORD, Miss. – Head coach Jamie Trachsel and the Ole Miss softball program have added another talented bat, signing Makenna Bellaire as a transfer.
Bellaire joins the Rebels after her freshman year at Florida. Bellaire will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
A native of Lutz, Fla., Bellaire joined the Gators as an early enrollee last season and hit .600 (3-for-5) over 13 games, making five starts.
Bellaire picked up her first collegiate hit against New Mexico State and continued to be called up as a defensive substitution, including in the NCAA Gainesville Regional final against Mercer.
Bellaire was an accomplished high school athlete as well, earning All-State honors three times and being tabbed as the FACA District 10 Player of the Year.
This summer, Bellaire was named an All-Star in the Florida Gulf Coast Collegiate League, where she hit over .500 through the end of June with 15 RBI.
Bellaire joins a vast transfer class of Cassie Reasner (Kentucky), Hope Jenkins (UConn), Laylonna Applin (Angelo State), Kennedy Bunker (Fresno State), Kyra Aycock (Oklahoma State) and Sydney Shiller (Texas Tech).
Additionally, six incoming freshmen join the Rebels this fall, as they seek to reload after the program's first Women's College World Series run in 2025.
